Caution urged by Shadow Health Minister during M'boro visit

PRECAUTIONS NEEDED: Shadow Health Minister Chris Bowen has shared his thoughts on the coronavirus crisis during his visit to Maryborough. Carlie Walker

SHADOW Health Minister Chris Bowen has weighed in on the coronavirus crisis during his visit to Maryborough yesterday.

He was in town with Labor Senator Anthony Chisholm to discuss Maryborough's doctor shortage when he raised the subject.

"COVID-19 knows no borders, it crosses national borders," Mr Bowen said.

"It's not just a disease that will impact on the cities."

Mr Bowen said he was glad to hear there had been no diagnosed cases in the region.

"But of course none of us can afford to be complacent."

Mr Bowen said more measures to assist sick people were needed, including being able to make telephone appointments and for that to be covered by bulk billing.

"We need people getting more testing and we're very concerned about reports that the testing equipment is running out.

"We need to provide more support across the board for doctors."

Mr Bowen said whether people were voting in the council election or just going about their daily business, it was important they take precautions, including washing their hands and social distancing.

"Please if you're feeling unwell call your doctor, don't go to your doctor, call your doctor in the first instance and make arrangements."

Mr Bowen said hospitals across the country would be feeling the pressure, which is why he was supporting initiativestivestatives to slow the spread of the disease and ensure it doesn't take hold in Australia.

Mr Bowen said he was also concerned about the ongoing shortage of doctors at Maryborough practices.

Maryborough's classification as a non-DPA (distribution priority area) meant options for filling the vacant GP roles were severely limited and no viable candidates could be found.

Mr Bowen said the matter urgently needed addressing.

Rachel Hyne from Francis Family Doctors said it was heartbreaking to have to turn patients away because there were no available appointments.