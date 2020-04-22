Menu
COUNCILLORS SWORN IN – New Division Nine councillor David Lee. Photo: Cody Fox
Coronavirus challenge for newly elected councillor David Lee

Stuart Fast
21st Apr 2020 9:35 AM
WHEN he put his name forward as a council candidate, David Lee never could have predicted just how turbulent his first term would be but the new face of Division Nine believes his experience helps him prepare for what’s ahead.

Cr Lee won with 42.21 per cent of the vote and replaces Stuart Taylor.

He joins Jade Wellings in being a first-time Fraser Coast councillor.

Speaking to the Chronicle yesterday Cr Lee said he was staying strong and although the virus presented new challenges, it did not change his perspective on the privilege of working for the people of the Fraser Coast.

This he said, was because while the circumstances had changed, the principles had not.

He said he was ready to play a part in guiding the Fraser Coast towards economic coronavirus recovery and providing stimulus projects for the region.

He was confident his experience working in the State Government public sector in Victoria had prepared him for his new role as a councillor and the impact having a public profile could have on family.

“I am able to separate my public and private life, I think over the years I’ve learned to do that very effectively,” he said

Cr Lee believed that with the councillors’ combined experiences and united approach, they would provide decisive leadership.

He also looked forward to enjoying a belated celebratory drink with his campaign supporters once the restrictions were lifted.

