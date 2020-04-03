Coronavirus death toll climbs to 26

Seven of the eight cruise ships off the NSW coast will depart in the next few days, with just the fate of the Ruby Princess left in limbo.

It comes as the state recorded its 11 death after a woman, 74, died in Albury after contracting the virus.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said two Carnival ships were leaving today, with five Royal Caribbean ships expected to depart on Sunday.

But Mr Fuller said he was still awaiting an update on the numbers of infected crew aboard the Ruby Princess.

Nearly 2700 passengers disembarked the Carnival ship in Sydney on March 19. Shortly after, NSW Health revealed four people had tested positive to the deadly COVID-19 after they had been free to leave the ship, with many ending up interstate and overseas.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian commissioned Mr Fuller to undertake an investigation into the mishap.

Mr Fuller would not confirm reports there were 250 crew members with coronavirus on the boat off Sydney's coast.

Staff from Aspen Medical and NSW Health boarded the Ruby Princess cruise ship on yesterday to test and treat sick crew members.

Mr Fuller says police are now waiting to hear how many of the 1100 crew on-board need to be evacuated into NSW hospitals.

"If there is a couple of hundred people infected and they can't handle anymore then we will have to deal with that," he told reporters on Friday.

Authorities are concerned infected crew could overwhelm NSW hospitals if even a small proportion contract the virus.

Cruise ships have become a major source of infection in NSW, with more than 450 cases, 377 from the Ruby Princess.

NSW Health authorities have confirmed a 74-year-old woman with Covid-19 died overnight in Albury.

It takes the death toll to 26 in Australia.

A spokesperson for the Murrumbidgee local health district said the woman acquired the virus overseas.

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has recorded a total of 41 positive COVID-19 results, 38 which were acquired overseas.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia now stands at 5307.

As of Friday morning there were 2389 in NSW, 1085 in Victoria, 873 in Queensland, 385 in South Australia, 392 in Western Australia, 74 in Tasmania, 87 in the Australian Capital Territory and 22 in the Northern Territory.

Disability care focus of new advisory body

Gillian Mcnally

Health authorities have established a special advisory group to develop a care plan for people with disability during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new group will involve federal health department officials, disability experts and state and territory representatives, it was announced on Friday. People with Disability Australia called on Friday's national cabinet meeting to guarantee services would continue during the pandemic.

It also wants testing expanded for people with disability and their carers.

The new advisory body is meeting today to develop the management plan, which it expects to hand to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee on Thursday.

Its plan will aim to help people with disability, their families and carers get the care they need as the country faces strict social distancing measures.

Priority will be given to the people whose health needs mean they are at greater risk if they catch coronavirus.

Last month, the disability royal commission said people with disability felt left behind by the federal government's response to COVID-19.

It also warned locking down some facilities from outsiders could lead to reduced oversight of care facilities.

- Finbar O'Mallon