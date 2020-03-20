Menu
Manager of Arkarra Gardens Cafe and Restaurant Russell Czinege says his business has taken a big hit from the coronavirus.
News

Coronavirus “dropped business by at third,” says restaurant manager

Stuart Fast
20th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
CORONAVIRUS has had a detrimental effect on Fraser Coast businesses with cafes losing customers due to fears of catching the virus.

At Dundowran Beach, Arkarra Gardens Cafe and Restaurant manager Russell Czinege said the virus has had a severe impact on his business.

At noon on Thursday, his usually busy cafe was quiet as very few customers had come for lunch.

Mr Czinege said the virus had caused his restaurant to lose catering contracts and cancel large events that had been scheduled.

He said business had dropped by a third and entered “survival mode” in which he aimed to minimise expenses while still being able to open.

Mr Czinege said his ­business has had to be reshaped and prepare food products for delivery, launching a new takeaway menu in response to coronavirus social restrictions.

He said it was still important to offer guests options in stressful times.

Mr Czinege said people would be looking for takeaway eateries after being inside all the time, and his business was anticipating the demand.

He said the restaurant would “weather the storm”, with people still eating at his restaurant and he was very appreciative of their continued support.

Arkarra Gardens Cafe and Restaurant is open seven days a week and can be contacted on 4128 8069.

dundowran beach
Fraser Coast Chronicle

