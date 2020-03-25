Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

‘Dangerous’: Warning against virus self-medication

by Victoria Craw
25th Mar 2020 5:26 AM

 

NSW Health has issued a warning to people not to "self-medicate" to treat coronavirus.

The agency issued a statement online saying it "is aware of people self-medicating to treat COVID-19 or using medications in an attempt to prevent COVID-19 disease."

"There has already been one death reported overseas in someone who attempted to self-prescribe medicines. It's dangerous to do this."

"At this time, there are no vaccines that protect against COVID-19 and no medications with approved indications to treat COVID-19."

"NSW Health is constantly reviewing evidence and working with clinicians to provide the most appropriate care for people affected by COVID-19."

coronaviruspromo

The World Health Organisation has published a series of mythbusters on coronavirus including saying it cannot be carried by mosquitoes, killed by taking a hot bath or by snow.

 

It comes as Australia has introduced a host of new bans to prevent the spread of coronavirus including the closure of some non-essential businesses including tanning salons, beauticians and local facilities like swimming pools and playcentres.

Australia has recorded more than 2000 cases of the disease and on Tuesday, a woman in her 70s became the eighth person to die of the disease after being a passenger on the Ruby Princess.

Originally published as 'Dangerous': NSW Health's virus warning

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cantina fights on through services shutdown

        premium_icon Cantina fights on through services shutdown

        News Tres Salsa Mexican Cantina fights on through the non-essential services shutdown.

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
        Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        premium_icon Where you’ll find 4500 jobs up for grabs

        Employment Employers look for thousands of workers amid crisis

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:22 AM
        World-first drug for frontline health workers

        premium_icon World-first drug for frontline health workers

        Health Coronavirus drug to be trialled on frontline health workers

        • 25th Mar 2020 5:06 AM
        When we’ll be confined to our homes

        premium_icon When we’ll be confined to our homes

        News The point at which Italian-style home lockdowns will be considered has been...