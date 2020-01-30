Menu
EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus alert! Paramedics & Police called on the Gold Coast to Peppers Resort
Coronavirus patient was staying at Coast hotel

Kirstin Payne
by and Chris McMahon, Kirstin Payne
30th Jan 2020 10:54 AM
THE first confirmed coronavirus patient on the Gold Coast had been staying at Peppers Broadbeach in the days before symptoms presented, it has been revealed.

A 44-year-old Chinese national, who is now isolated at the Gold Coast University Hospital, had been holidaying at the luxury hotel.

He was rushed to the hospital by paramedics at 1.30pm Tuesday after reports he had been showing symptoms of the virus.

It is understood the man who recently arrived from Wuhan was travelling with his wife and child, who were also staying at the hotel.

Residents of the hotel contacted by the Bulletin said they have not been notified of the incident.

Paramedics and police at Peppers Resort in Broadbeach on Tuesday. Picture: Mega Agency.
Paramedics and police at Peppers Resort in Broadbeach on Tuesday. Picture: Mega Agency.

 

A man whose elderly father is staying at Peppers said he was concerned about the lack of information given to guests about the incident.

"There have been mixed stories about what happened when the man was taken by the ambulance," he told the Bulletin.

"My father has been travelling up and down in the lifts all week, they were told nothing official at all.

"This is really serious, he should have been given some warning before now."

Peppers Broadbeach have been contacted for comment.

Queensland Health will be addressing the government response to the ongoing outbreak at 11am today.

MORE TO COME

