Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Queensland has recorded one new case of coronavirus overnight with the Chief Health Officer cautiously saying Queensland may be over the worst of it.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pleaded with Australians to download the COVIDSafe app saying it is our 'ticket' out of lockdown.

More than 50,000 motorists have been intercepted driving into Queensland at the Gold Coast, as part of the strict border entry conditions to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Police have also turned around more than 1400 cars trying to cross over into Queensland who did not meet the travel conditions.

And irate jetsetters who have been dudded on getting their travel booking money refunded have caused a 3000 per cent surge in complaints to the consumer watchdog.



Efforts to defeat coronavirus in Australia have received a huge boost with billionaire Andrew Forrest securing 10 million tests, trebling the detection rate.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has fired up over a question about NRL players being caught flouting social distancing rules, saying "the word 'disappointing' doesn't begin to cut it".

"Everyone's trying so hard to stick to the rules, and then to have people behave in that way is beyond belief," she said.

Early tests of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have shown promising results against the deadly virus, Queensland researchers say. In preclinical tests, the University of Queensland's COVID-19 vaccine has shown it can raise high levels of antibodies that can neutralise the virus.

Hurrah for toilet paper! Aussie supermarket giants have removed more product restrictions on items such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and pasta as panic buying subsides.

And a hapless TV reporter in the US who adopted a more 'casual' approach to work attire sat through a 10-minute live interview without realising the camera was showing a lot more than he bargained on.



