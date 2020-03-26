Coronavirus Queensland: Latest updates, school closures

Anyone doubting the need to wash your hands for 20 seconds and keep 1.5 metres from people should you consider this.

Queensland's coronavirus cases have doubled in just four days with the number of cases now racing towards 500.

The escalation has no doubt prompted the decision to close Queensland schools from next week for all but the children of essential workers.

One Toowoomba man has died, the second to lose their life in Queensland.

Garry Kirstenfeldt, 68, has been "a wonderful family man" with a "huge heart".

"He adored his family," she wrote on Facebook.

Overnight, there has been lengthy delays after Queensland closed its border to non essential interstate travel.

A sign held up a cancer patient revealed the devastating new reality for those living close to the boundary.

But Gold Coast police superintendent Mark Wheeler said police had revised plans to block Griffith St at Coolangatta and close the back streets leading into Tweed Heads.

"It's essentially a village - people there, their daily lives, are interwoven across that border. "We revisited our plans."

At a national level, top doctors who are advising the National Cabinet say the next stage of the lockdown should include the closure of "all activities" except essential industries and services, meaning retail shops would also close.

"Cases of locally acquired disease with no link to returned travel or a confirmed case are starting to occur in specific geographic regions," the AHPPC report stated.

"Weddings and religious services continue to feature in transmission events."

Aussie icon Bunnings has introduced new buying restrictions as panic buyers clear the shelves of essential items.

Under the new, temporary restrictions, which came into effect today, shoppers will be restricted to a maximum of four items per person for cleaning and storage products, gardens sprayers and batteries.

There will be a maximum of one item per customer for generators, gas bottles, respirators or face masks, fuel cans, methylated spirits and turpentine.

As the coronavirus continues to bite, Flight Centre is standing down 3800 workers in Australia. The announcement comes two weeks after the travel agent company announced it was shutting down 100 stores across the country.

And in good news for everyone everywhere, the government has backflipped on its decision to restrict hairdressers and barbers to 30-minute appointments.

