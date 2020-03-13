Coronavirus sees candidates take drastic measures in fight against disease

Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean is committed to the fight against coronavirus.

THE Fraser Coast’s mayoral candidates have decided to take action against the coronavirus on election day, with both confirming they will not be manning polling booths or handing out how-to-vote cards.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said he was encouraging other candidates to take the same measures in order to prevent the potential spread of the disease.

With a newborn baby of his own at home, Cr Seymour said he was very conscious of the risks.

“There is a real public health risk when we have people standing in front, meeting every single person that goes in, shaking hands.

“On this election day we shouldn’t have shaking hands, we shouldn’t have how-to-vote cards.

“People should be able to go in and vote without meeting people out front.”

Democracy day sausages sizzles should also be discouraged, Cr Seymour said.

“I think that we need to be really careful, it’s a real public health situation.

“As candidates we can contribute to a safer community by not having people at the booths.”

Cr Seymour said he had done his rosters and had people to the cover his booths.

But he was concerned for their health and he thought it was ultimately better for the community not to do it.

Mayoral candidate Jannean Dean called for the Electoral Commission of Queensland to take extreme action to prevent the spread of coronavirus ahead of the March 28 election.

She said she was ­encouraging residents to register for a postal vote and believed how-to-vote cards should be banned on election day.

Ms Dean is also not allowing anyone to attend polls to represent her or hand out cards.

“Our goal must be to prevent the transmission within our community and really to reduce the impact both in terms of sickness and certainly in terms of severe complications or death,” she said.

“It’s about keeping safe and not being in a state of panic or fear.”

Ms Dean said she had contacted the ECQ, Minister for Health Steven Miles, Opposition health spokeswoman Rosslyn Bates and Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt with her recommendations.

