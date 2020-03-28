Coronavirus worries? No thanks I’m fishing

CORONAVIRUS restrictions may have forced a lot of Fraser Coast residents indoors, but some have taken the opportunity to cast a line and fish during the crisis.

At Maaroom yesterday, several boaties and fishers had gone out for a day on the water.

Fisherman Mark Halson from Aldershot said he was getting in and fishing while he still could.

While talking to the Chronicle, Mr Halson caught a bream and said he had been fishing for the past few days, having been quite successful around Tuan and Maaroom.

He said fishing was one way a person could get away from the worry of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Halson said there was no reason people should stop going fishing or boating, as it was an activity they could do by themselves.

He said with all the restrictions currently in place, he was concerned the government may limit people’s ability to go outside and fish.

Mr Halson said people were still able to go to the shops to buy food, so there was nothing wrong with a person fishing for their own food.

Even in these tough times, fishing is still a positive and relaxing way for people to relieve stress about the coronavirus spread.