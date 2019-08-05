Tasers on the cards after cops shoot mentally-ill man dead

A coroner has recommended police officers be required to carry Tasers following an inquest into the shooting death of an armed man during peak hour at Sydney's busiest train station.

Danukul "Dan" Mokmool, 30, was shot in the head and died after he held up a florist with a broken bottle and then ran at police on the Eddy Ave concourse at Central Station on July 26, 2017.

Danukul "Dan" Mokmool was shot dead by police in 2017.

None of the four police officers involved in his death had a Taser at the time, an inquest into the incident was told.

Deputy state coroner Elaine Truscott on Monday found Mr Mokmool was shot by police while "experiencing a psychotic episode".

She recommended that consideration be given to amending procedures for Tasers "so that officers are required to carry a Taser absent good reason not to".

The scene of a fatal shooting at Central Station in July 2017. Picture: AAP

Half-brother Charlie Huynh, 19, said Mr Mokmool had endured a torrid battle with illicit drugs and the law throughout his adult life.

Four hours before his death, Mr Mokmool left his home fearing his family wanted to harm him.

"Before he left he just thought bad things, he has his moments," Mr Huynh said.

"I'm pretty sure it's the things he's been taking, I'm not sure what he's been taking.

"Around the corner there's a metal pole that my dad uses for gardening … He thought I was going to hit him with it.

"He was like 'why do you have this here do you … want to kill me or something'."

Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts

The flower store owner who had a bottle held to his throat moments before police killed his attacker said police were right to shoot.

Emmanuel Theo-Harris, 73, said he was forced to fight off Mr Mokmool - after he was grabbed from behind.

"I was just trying to serve someone and they put their arm around my neck and I thought it was a joke but then I saw a broken bottle," Mr Theo-Harris said.

"Police did the right thing … they had no choice."

Florist Emmanuel Theo-Harris. Picture: Toby Zerna