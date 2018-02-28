Coroner investigates death of former Maryborough prisoner

THE death of a former Maryborough Correctional Centre inmate has been the subject of a coronial investigation.

State Coroner Terry Ryan found that Francis Ronald Llewelyn Collins, 85, died of natural causes on August 20, 2015, with none of the correctional officers involved in his care causing or contributing to his death.

The coroner further found that the man had received appropriate medical treatment from staff at Wacol's Wolston Correctional Centre and at Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he died.

According to the coroner's report, Mr Collins, who was 77 at the time of sentencing, was sentenced to a term of 11 years in prison in May 2007 after he was convicted of historical offences relating to the indecent treatment of children.

He began his sentence at Maryborough Correctional Centre in 2007, but he was later transferred to Wolston Correctional Centre due to his ongoing need for medical treatment at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Mr Collins had a range of medical issues at the time he was sentenced, including diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and vascular disease.

On August 16, 2015, he was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital for treatment of a blister that was not healing.

Over the next few days his condition deteriorated and Mr Collins told staff at the hospital he only wanted comfort measures.

His breathing became more laboured and an oxygen mask was applied, which he resisted.

He was offered pain relief, which he declined.

Mr Collins was declared deceased about 7.45pm on August 20.

During the inquest into Mr Collin's death, interviews were conducted with other prisoners at Wolston prison, including the prisoner allocated to care for Mr Collins.

An autopsy was also carried out on Mr Collins following his death.

The investigation found Mr Collins had died after developing emphysema with focal consolidation as well as mucous plugging obstructing his airways.

He was treated with antibiotics, steroids, multiple inhaled medications to open the airways was well as regular chest physiotherapy, the mucous was unable to be cleared from his airways.

As a consequence, he developed respiratory failure.

Mr Ryan found there were no comments or recommendations he could make to prevent similar deaths in the future and the inquest was closed.