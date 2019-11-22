Menu
Kirra McLoughlin in what's said to be one of the last photos taken of her alive.
Opinion

Coroner’s silence is an insult to Kirra’s memory

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Nov 2019 3:45 PM | Updated: 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KIRRA McLoughlin was a human being, a loving mother to four young children, trying to figure her life out like the rest of us.

Nobody deserves the right to die the way she did, "bashed and catastrophically brain-damaged", 105 signs of recent injury all over her body.

It is especially in the case of these deaths that justice must be swiftly brought, to honour who has gone and bring at least some relief to the devastated loved ones left behind.

But for the last four years, since her mother Alison made a desperate plea for an coronial inquest, Kirra's papers have been gathering dust on a desk somewhere.

Those four years, and five and a half since she died, have been torturous enough for Alison and everyone else left heartbroken by Kirra's death.

The coroner's refusal to explain why it has taken so long, or at least explain what it means by excuses like "competing work priorities", is something else entirely.

It is insulting to Kirra's memory and a failure to fulfil her human rights, even in death.

The Queensland coroner's office is failing to co-operate on issues of serious concern that the public have a right to know.

If there aren't enough resources to help grieving families find answers to tragedy, something is seriously wrong.

