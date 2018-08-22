Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUN AND FUNDRAISING: Keep an eye out for costumes when the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon returns on Sunday morning.
FUN AND FUNDRAISING: Keep an eye out for costumes when the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon returns on Sunday morning. Brendan Bufi
Sport

Corporate triathlon entrants ready to swim, ride and run

Matthew McInerney
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:12 PM

TRIATHLON: It is the day racing suits, skins and the serious pursuit of the finishing line is traded for costumes, fundraising and fun.

The Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon returns Sunday for the first time since 2015.

While entry levels are currently down on what they were in the event's prime, organiser Paul Smith is excitedly awaiting the fundraiser's return.

This year, funds will go towards Rally for a Cause, which directly funnels money to Fraser Coast families who are struggling and need it most.

"We're sitting about mid-50s at the moment. I'd always love to get more entries, and typically you get a rush of up to 20 in the final days,” Smith said.

The event, in which teams complete a 300m swim, 10km ride and 3km run, is centred on fun, and with up to 80 per cent of entries being beginner-level triathletes it shapes as a morning of exactly that.

"St Stephen's has entered about 11 teams, Hervey Bay Vets have entered a team, and we've had a number of real estates enter as well,” he said.

Online registrations close at 10pm on Thursday, but teams can register in-person at Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday between 4pm and 6pm.

All team members are expected to check-in on Sunday morning between 6.30am and 8am, before the event's official 8.20am start. The Esplanade will be closed between Macks Rd and Alexander St until the last rider finishes the bike leg, which is expected about 10am.

Like Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon on Facebook for more information.

col pearce col pearce corporate triathlon fcsport hervey bay triathlon triathlon
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Grey nomad effect sweeps into Hervey Bay shops

    premium_icon Grey nomad effect sweeps into Hervey Bay shops

    News There was a time when Urangan's pier precinct was a shipping port bustling with economic activity. Today, grey nomads are bringing life back into the quiet town

    Beating unemployment stats one resume at a time

    premium_icon Beating unemployment stats one resume at a time

    News A local employment agency is trialling a program.

    REVEALED: Hervey Bay renters struggle to pay bills

    premium_icon REVEALED: Hervey Bay renters struggle to pay bills

    News Maryborough has just escaped being deemed a housing stress area.

    Man hit by a car in Maryborough

    Man hit by a car in Maryborough

    News He suffered injuries to his face and leg.

    Local Partners