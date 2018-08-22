Corporate triathlon entrants ready to swim, ride and run

FUN AND FUNDRAISING: Keep an eye out for costumes when the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon returns on Sunday morning.

FUN AND FUNDRAISING: Keep an eye out for costumes when the Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon returns on Sunday morning. Brendan Bufi

TRIATHLON: It is the day racing suits, skins and the serious pursuit of the finishing line is traded for costumes, fundraising and fun.

The Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon returns Sunday for the first time since 2015.

While entry levels are currently down on what they were in the event's prime, organiser Paul Smith is excitedly awaiting the fundraiser's return.

This year, funds will go towards Rally for a Cause, which directly funnels money to Fraser Coast families who are struggling and need it most.

"We're sitting about mid-50s at the moment. I'd always love to get more entries, and typically you get a rush of up to 20 in the final days,” Smith said.

The event, in which teams complete a 300m swim, 10km ride and 3km run, is centred on fun, and with up to 80 per cent of entries being beginner-level triathletes it shapes as a morning of exactly that.

"St Stephen's has entered about 11 teams, Hervey Bay Vets have entered a team, and we've had a number of real estates enter as well,” he said.

Online registrations close at 10pm on Thursday, but teams can register in-person at Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club on Saturday between 4pm and 6pm.

All team members are expected to check-in on Sunday morning between 6.30am and 8am, before the event's official 8.20am start. The Esplanade will be closed between Macks Rd and Alexander St until the last rider finishes the bike leg, which is expected about 10am.

Like Col Pearce Corporate Triathlon on Facebook for more information.