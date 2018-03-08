Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Correctional Centre - Queensland Corrective Services.
Maryborough Correctional Centre - Queensland Corrective Services. Valerie Horton
News

Correctional Centre to welcome new graduates

Matthew McInerney
by
8th Mar 2018 7:38 AM

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre will soon welcome a wave of new recruits.

A class of 40 new custodial officers graduated from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at Wacol yesterday, with the biggest assignment to work at the Heritage City.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said 17 graduates will take up posts at Maryborough, 16 will be posted to the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre near Ipswich, 17 five at the Wolston Correctional Centre and two will at the Escort and Security Branch.

"Queensland Corrective Services plays a vital role in ensuring public safety across the State through the humane containment and rehabilitation of offenders,” Minister Ryan said.

"These graduates are joining a workforce which is doing an excellent job in an often under-recognised field. It isn't an easy or glamorous job, but every single Queenslander is safer for their work, and I thank them for it.

"Most QCS custodial officers stay in the job for a significant period of time - certainly more than a decade - which demonstrates both a committed staff and a supportive work environment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Top doc's advice to dream big

Top doc's advice to dream big

News Meet the medicine woman and inspiring role model in a field once dominated by men

  • 8th Mar 2018 8:11 AM
Minister dodges questions on Loft's appeal

Minister dodges questions on Loft's appeal

Council News Mr Loft was yesterday due to appeal in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

30 jobs created through linen service upgrade

30 jobs created through linen service upgrade

News $475,000 was pledged to the CLS property.

Point Vernon woman three times over limit

Point Vernon woman three times over limit

Crime She blew a reading of .153.

Local Partners