Correctional Centre to welcome new graduates

MARYBOROUGH Correctional Centre will soon welcome a wave of new recruits.

A class of 40 new custodial officers graduated from the Queensland Corrective Services Academy at Wacol yesterday, with the biggest assignment to work at the Heritage City.

Corrective Services Minister Mark Ryan said 17 graduates will take up posts at Maryborough, 16 will be posted to the Borallon Training and Correctional Centre near Ipswich, 17 five at the Wolston Correctional Centre and two will at the Escort and Security Branch.

"Queensland Corrective Services plays a vital role in ensuring public safety across the State through the humane containment and rehabilitation of offenders,” Minister Ryan said.

"These graduates are joining a workforce which is doing an excellent job in an often under-recognised field. It isn't an easy or glamorous job, but every single Queenslander is safer for their work, and I thank them for it.

"Most QCS custodial officers stay in the job for a significant period of time - certainly more than a decade - which demonstrates both a committed staff and a supportive work environment.