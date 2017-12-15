Corrections officer to keep job after weapon charges

A CORRECTIVE services officer, who handles weapons on the job, will keep his role after being convicted for weapon offences.

Charles Henry Grattan Anderson pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court earlier this month to two charges relating to improper storage of weapons.

The 38-year-old Tinana man, who holds a team leader position at Maryborough Correctional Centre, was fined $1100.

A source from the jail told the Fraser Coast Chronicle that staff held safety concerns as a result of Anderson keeping his high-responsibility role.

His competence was questioned following the convictions.

"It shows he is irresponsible," the source said.

"How can we rely on someone who can't safely store weapons?"

The source said they did not believe Anderson should be fired, but instead moved to a different position.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said Anderson's offences were not committed at work.

"The offences did not occur in the course of the officer's employment with QCS," the spokesman said.

"QCS expects the highest standards of conduct from its employees in their performance as public officers in the correctional system.

"In accordance with strict criminal history disclosure requirements for QCS, the matter will be referred to the Department of Justice and Attorney-General's Ethical Standards Unit for assessment."