Corruption watchdog apologises to Gladys

by Anton Nilsson
16th Oct 2020 9:50 AM

 

The ICAC commissioner has apologised to Gladys Berejiklian after a private transcript was accidentally uploaded to the internet.

The apology came as Daryl Maguire fronted the ICAC for a third day of questioning on Friday as the anti-corruption watchdog investigates whether he used his parliamentary privileges for personal gain.

The former Wagga Wagga MP was sensationally revealed as the NSW Premier's ex-lover when she took the witness stand on Monday.

Ms Berejiklian told the inquiry she and Mr Maguire were in a five-year relationship, starting in 2015. Mr Maguire elaborated on their relationship in his testimony on Thursday, revealing he told her about debts he had amassed to the tune of $1.5 million and plans to settle them through a deal involving land near the site of the Western Sydney Airport.

On Thursday afternoon, the ICAC accidentally uploaded transcripts documenting a part of the hearing that was held behind closed doors.

More to come

