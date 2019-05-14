Man charged with murder of Gold Coast dad

THE man accused of killing a Gold Coast father of two has been formally charged with murder following his extradition this afternoon.

Coskun Marius, 26, was photographed inside an unmarked police car this morning as he was driven out of a Coffs Harbour police station.

Coskun Marius pictured leaving a Coffs Harbour police station. Picture: Frank Redward

Late this afternoon the failed rapper was brought into Southport Watchhouse where he was charged by Gold Coast detectives with the murder of 38-year-old Dre Nova.

It will be alleged Marius bludgeoned Mr Nova to death with a blunt object on Friday afternoon in his Markwell Avenue home in the heart of Surfers Paradise.

Investigators are looking into whether or not a defenceless Mr Nova was asleep at the time of the attack.

Police at the Markwell Avenue scene where Dre Nova was found dead on Friday. Picture: Adam Head

It will be alleged Marius left the home on Friday and drove to Coffs Harbour where he was arrested on Sunday afternoon, after a member of the public spotted the Hi-Ace van he was spotted in.

Yesterday a Coffs Harbour court ordered the extradition of Marius from New South Wales back to Queensland.

Marius has now been charged with one count of murder.

He is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.