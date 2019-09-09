Cosmos bullet proof in division one netball grand final

KEEPING THE BALL ALIVE: Cosmos Carnage centre Tracey Poulton gets a pass away in the Hervey Bay division one grand final against Bullets Battalion on Saturday.

KEEPING THE BALL ALIVE: Cosmos Carnage centre Tracey Poulton gets a pass away in the Hervey Bay division one grand final against Bullets Battalion on Saturday. Brendan Bowers

NETBALL: The Fraser Coast Sport Precinct courts were filled with colour and noise on Saturday for the grand finals of the Hervey Bay Netball Association season.

Balloons and streamers decorated the courts as the top two teams in each division battled for bragging rights.

Association president Eddie Anderson congratulated all teams involved on the wonderful netball skills they displayed on the day.

"It was a great way to finish the season with good matches in all of the finals,” he said.

"Everyone was in great spirits throughout the whole day.”

Anderson made special mention of the Cosmos Carnage who won the division one senior final.

Cosmos Carnage defeated Bullets Battalion 46-38, with Tracey Poulton named best on court.

"It has been a long time since the Cosmos club were in a division one grand final and even longer since they won one,” Anderson said.

"It is great for them and our competition to have another club challenging for titles.”

In the other finals, the results were spread across clubs.

In the division 10 final, Bullets Storm defeated Bullets Chickettes 16-9, with Lauren Harris named best on court.

St James Pocket Rockets proved too strong for Cosmos Thunder 29-17 in the division nine match, with Billy Jordan securing the best-on-court award.

In an all-Breakaways final in division eight, the Boomers defeated the JR Blitz 27-24.

Tara Cooke was named best on court.

Bullets Gangsters easily accounted for Breakaway's Blister Sisters in the division seven final 38-17.

Nikita Searle secured the best on court for the match.

In division six, the top division for the the juniors, it was the Bullets Hurricanes who won over Bullets Boltz 58-20.

Montana Matheson was named best on court.

The Breakaways Terrors defeated Cosmos Novas in the division three senior final 58-41 with Cheyann Johnasen, named player of the match.

St James Jaguars won the division two by one point against Feisty Flames 29-28.

Tyla Black was named player of the match.

There is no time to rest for the association as it prepares for its summer program.