Cost of sports precinct revealed -but ‘it’s paying for itself’

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has so far spent $11.8 million on the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, with $1.9 million coming from the Queensland Government.

But Deputy Mayor Darren Everard said the precinct would pay for itself with the events it was attracting, adding that it had been “kicking goals” since the first stage opened earlier this year.

“Special events at the precinct have already attracted more than 5000 visitors with nearly 15,000 bed nights on the Fraser Coast, injecting between $3.5 million and $5 million into the local economy,” Cr Everard said.

“We embarked on the project because the region had a significant shortfall of sporting fields, and it’s been heartening to see how thousands of local cyclists, netball, soccer and OzTag players, and their families, have embraced the new facilities,” he said.

“With an extra 50,000 people expected to call the Fraser Coast region home over the next 20 to 30 years, we need to provide sport and entertainment facilities that meet the current demand and cater for future growth.

“It’s been fantastic to see sporting groups that are using the facilities reporting increased membership, while the precinct has also attracted new users such as cyclists, kite flyers and a model aeroplane club.

Cr Everard the first stage of the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct came in within budget at $11.8 million.

“Upcoming events at the precinct will attract a further 12,000 visitors so it’s paying for itself already, and more major events are on the horizon,” he said.

“Work will begin later this year on $1m in lighting and field upgrades, which are being supported by a $914,000 Works for Queensland grant from the State Government.

“In addition, Council will soon begin engaging with the community to refine the master plan for Stage Two of the precinct.”

Cr Everard said roadworks at the entry to the precinct would improve access to the facility.