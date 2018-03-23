Cost to desex cats dropped

IN A bid to combat the overpopulation of cats on the Fraser Coast, a discounted rate for desexing is being offered to residents who are eligible.

Acting Mayor George Seymour said about 50 cats had been abandoned at the Hervey Bay pound in the past month.

He said it was due to more kittens being born than there were loving homes for them to go to.

For National Desexing Month, Fraser Coast Regional Council, together with the National Desexing Network, the Animal Welfare League of Queensland and local vets, are offering discounted desexing prices for owners on the Fraser Coast.

Males can be desexed for $35 while females can be desexed for $55.

For more information contact the National Desexing Network on 1300368992.

To find out more about National Desexing month visit www.ndn.org.au.