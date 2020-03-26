Costal communities come together during coronavirus crisis

COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER: Secretary of the Maaroom Progress and Association Sue Smith outside the group's hall. Photo: Stuart Fast

CORONAVIRUS has forced Fraser Coast residents to socially distance themselves, but communities are coming together to help each other in this time of crisis.

The small community of Maaroom is one such area where the strength of the community is being felt.

Secretary of the Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association Sue Smith said the organisation had been distributing letters to residents containing information such as medical assistance available.

The Ratepayers Association has also organised community shopping trips, for those who cannot make it to the shops during these tough times.

She also urged residents to check up on their neighbours during the crisis to see if they were OK.

The Fraser Coast’s neighbourly spirit is also thriving at Boonooroo and Tuan.

COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER: Tuan residents (L) Paula Hargrave and Jim Pratt at the Tuan boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast

Tuan resident Jim Pratt said the people of the tight-knit community were looking out for each other during the current crisis.

He said it was important to check on your neighbours in isolated communities such as Boonooroo or Tuan.

Tuan resident Paula Hargrave said residents may have to start helping each other with community shopping trips.

Both Mr Pratt and Ms Hargrave agreed that residents would have to stick together and rely on one another to get through the coronavirus crisis.