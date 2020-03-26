Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER: Secretary of the Maaroom Progress and Association Sue Smith outside the group's hall. Photo: Stuart Fast
COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER: Secretary of the Maaroom Progress and Association Sue Smith outside the group's hall. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Costal communities come together during coronavirus crisis

Stuart Fast
26th Mar 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CORONAVIRUS has forced Fraser Coast residents to socially distance themselves, but communities are coming together to help each other in this time of crisis.

The small community of Maaroom is one such area where the strength of the community is being felt.

Secretary of the Maaroom Progress and Ratepayers Association Sue Smith said the organisation had been distributing letters to residents containing information such as medical assistance available.

The Ratepayers Association has also organised community shopping trips, for those who cannot make it to the shops during these tough times.

She also urged residents to check up on their neighbours during the crisis to see if they were OK.

The Fraser Coast’s neighbourly spirit is also thriving at Boonooroo and Tuan.

COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER: Tuan residents (L) Paula Hargrave and Jim Pratt at the Tuan boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast
COMMUNITIES COME TOGETHER: Tuan residents (L) Paula Hargrave and Jim Pratt at the Tuan boat ramp. Photo: Stuart Fast

Tuan resident Jim Pratt said the people of the tight-knit community were looking out for each other during the current crisis.

He said it was important to check on your neighbours in isolated communities such as Boonooroo or Tuan.

Tuan resident Paula Hargrave said residents may have to start helping each other with community shopping trips.

Both Mr Pratt and Ms Hargrave agreed that residents would have to stick together and rely on one another to get through the coronavirus crisis.

More Stories

boonooroo maaroom
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        premium_icon Temporary freeze on new cashless card participants: Govt

        News THE Morrison Government is placing a temporary pause on placing new eligible participants on to the Cashless Debit Card in all existing trial sites.

        Coast school leaders ready for mass closure

        premium_icon Coast school leaders ready for mass closure

        News ‘We are well advanced in our preparations to respond’

        Occupancy rate drop for Fraser Coast apartments

        premium_icon Occupancy rate drop for Fraser Coast apartments

        News Mr Dindas was determined to ensure the apartments kept going despite the occupancy...

        Coronavirus Queensland: Latest updates, school closures

        Coronavirus Queensland: Latest updates, school closures

        Health Virus cases surge, schools to shut to students, tribute to victim