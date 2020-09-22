Costo’s detailed plan to detach the North

Splitting North Queensland into its own state is not "rocket science" according to Robbie Katter.

The Traeger MP said all that was needed to make a North Queensland state was the will of the people.

This comes after NQ First Leader Jason Costigan announced he would deliver a referendum and a commission to help deliver a new state if his party secures the balance of power at the upcoming state election.

Mr Costigan said he would deliver the referendum by October 2022.

Mr Katter said it was good to have the Whitsunday MP on board after Mr Costigan voted down a motion to secure funding for a feasibility study when he was part of the LNP.

In 2018, Mr Katter invited MPs and mayors north of Rockhampton to sign a request to the Premier to fund an independent investigation into the creation of a new NQ state and formulate a secession plan, but both major parties ultimately rejected the move.

Mr Costigan said the decision would be up to the people of northern Queensland and southeast voters would not get a say.

"We want people in Central, North and Far North Queensland to have a say, whether you're on the coast or in the west," he said.

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan with Queensland first candidates Jason Borg, Carolyn Moriarty and Clynton Hawks on the Strand. Picture: Evan Morgan

Costo's detailed plan

- On taking office, the government shall, in the first sitting of the 57th parliament, initiate the process to deliver statehood to the residents and regions of Central, North and Far North Queensland. This shall be with the establishment of an independent Commission to determine the proposed borders of the separate state of North Queensland that encompasses those regions; without dividing established communities; while ensuring that, within the recommended borders, there is sufficient population and resources that would guarantee its viability as a State of the Commonwealth of Australia. The independent commission may also make recommendations as to the location of the new State Capital.

- Subsequent to the determination of the borders by the independent Commission, the government shall pass a New State Referendum Act that provides for the conducting of a referendum allowing the constituents within the determined borders to vote on the proposition of establishing a North Queensland State.

- The government shall make provision to fund equally, both the Referendum Yes Case and No Case to the amount of no less than $10,000,000.

- If the result of such referendum is in the affirmative, the Government of Queensland shall thereupon pass an act to establish the new state of North Queensland from territory presently being part of the state of Queensland, together with other enabling and procedural legislation, and formally advise the Government of the Commonwealth pursuant to Section 124 of the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Australia.

caitlan.charles@news.com.au

Originally published as Costo's detailed plan to detach the North