Could a Premier League-style comp boost netball numbers?

OPINION: Hervey Bay Netball Association's proposal to move to a midweek schedule for senior competition is designed to increase participation, but a clash with Maryborough Netball Association's fixtures could hamper both comps.

The reaction to last week's story about the proposal has been mixed. Publicly, there appears to be a lot of support.

The day before I spoke to HBNA president Eddie Anderson about the proposal, I had planned to write a column - this column - about another outlandish idea.

Well, it's not outlandish - Hervey Bay and Maryborough Hockey Associations did it with their men's competitions this year and it was so good, so well received, it could be expanded to include the women's competitions as well in 2019.

I'm talking about a Premier League-style competition.

A competition where, either separate or within the existing local competitions, teams from Hervey Bay and Maryborough face off.

You'll have fixtures between clubs, such as Brumbies and Breakaways or Riverside and Bullets, that don't usually play because they're so separate.

In hockey, the local men's competitions broke midway through the regular season for the new concept.

It made for fresh match-ups, exciting head-to-head games, and was well received.

Some players participate in both competitions so there could be some overlap, but hockey faces the same scenario. In that instance, the decision should come down to player as to who they would play for in a Fraser Coast comp.

HBNA's move to the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct does allow for midweek games, but perhaps new match-ups are all the competitions need to spark some extra excitement among players who have interest in returning to the sport.

