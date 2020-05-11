’Could be fatal’: Coast police take drug drivers to task

Police on the Fraser Coast say driving under the influence of drugs is an increasing road safety concern for the region. PHOTO: File.

PEOPLE driving while on drugs is an increasing road safety concern for Fraser Coast police.

Officers said a motorist's ability to drive a vehicle after taking drugs can be similar to driving while up to three times over the legal drink driving limit.

The comment comes after a 39-year-old Maryborough man was involved in a single vehicle crash on a rural road near Boompa in March.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said investigations had since revealed the man was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time.

"The result of this alleged activity could have been fatal," Snr Const Ryan said.

The man is due to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on July 21.

Snr Const Ryan said drug testing could occur anywhere and at anytime, including on rural roads.

Meanwhile, official police statistics on the My Police Queensland website show a steady decrease in the number of drink driving offences in the region since the beginning of the year.

In Hervey Bay, some 31 drink driving offences were recorded in January 2020, while 19, 15 and 11 were recorded in February, March and April respectively.

A similar trend was found in Maryborough, where 13 offences were recorded in January.

The number of offences again reduced in February (seven), March (nine) and April (four).

Drink driving-related offences in Howard decreased from six in January to two in April.

Two offences each were recorded in Tiaro in January and April, while three drivers were busted over the limit in February and five in March.

Acting District Officer for the Wide Bay Burnett region, Inspector Tony Clowes said earlier this month several drug and drink driving offences were among those recorded by police deployed to busy routes when COVID-19 restrictions were first eased ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

Insp Clowes warned people at the time not to abuse their new-found freedom when it came to coronavirus regulations and road safety measures.