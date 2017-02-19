Could Fraser Coast's big dry be smashed on Sunday?

POSSIBLE showers and potential storms will have the entire Fraser Coast eagerly watching the skies on Sunday afternoon.

The region's infamous "dome" has kept rainfall at a minimum this year to date.

Both Maryborough and Hervey Bay have had less than 10% of its average rainfall for the first two months of the year, while Hervey Bay has recorded just 0.4mm this month.

That could change the next two days as the Bureau of Meteorology's Dean Narramore suggested there was a possibility for showers, and even storms.

"We may see falls up to 30 or 40mm," the meteorologist said.

Nippers competing at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships felt the full brunt of the last few days' heat.

Several nippers appeared to struggle through Sunday morning's march past, as officials raced to provide cartons of water to the those who needed it most.

While conditions were perfect for competition, they are less so for Fraser Coast's producers.

If the rain does come, it is not expected to last too long with only minimal showers predicted for the rest of the week.

"If nothing falls today or Monday then there probably won't be anything for at least the next week," Mr Narramore said.

"It's not going to be too much cooler either. It's dropping only one or two degrees."