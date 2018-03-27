Menu
Australia is running out of places to bury its dead.
Council News

Could funerals take place in Fraser Coast parks?

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

FUNERALS and memorial services could be held in Fraser Coast public parks depending on the outcome of a council vote on Wednesday.

The motion asks for council officers to prepare a report on suitable locations to conduct funeral ceremonies in parks and reserves across the region.

Councillor Paul Truscott is expected to table the motion.

Council documents claim funeral directors approached the council enquiring about their use for ceremonies to "meet the wishes of deceased persons and families".

"Anecdotally it is understood that the scattering of ashes occurs at various locations without any formal application process," the documents state.

"There is currently no Council policy dealing with the holding of funeral ceremonies in the council's parks and open spaces, nor is there a current policy for the spreading of ashes in public places."

Fraser Coast Chronicle
