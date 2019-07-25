Could further funding be in the pipeline for the M'boro CBD?

MORE funding injections for the Maryborough CBD could be in the pipeline as the next round of the State Government's Building Our Regions program opens.

The fifth round under the major development scheme is set to open on August 5.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council received about $921,960 in the fourth round for its Maryborough CBD Revitalisation project, covering work on Kent St, replacing the retaining wall near the City Hall and upgrading drainage, footpaths and public artworks.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said Maryborough had received more than $6 million from the BRF program to date, which had created 41 jobs.

"Whether that's the revitalisation of the CBD or delivering stage three of the Portside Cultural Precinct, we are delivering job-creating infrastructure that improves liveability right across our region," Mr Saunders said.

Projects short-listed to progress to the business case stage under the next round are expected to be announced in late September.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the State Government was committed to working in partnerships with local councils to deliver infrastructure for communities.

"Strong regional infrastructure opportunities mean more Queensland jobs," Mr Dick said.

It follows the State Government announcing 63 Maryborough job-seekers would be skilled for new jobs and training programs under the latest round of the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program with a $573,800 grant.

Two CBD businesses will deliver the training.

At Community Solutions Group, the funding will be committed to helping 45 mature-age job-seekers with training to gain a Certificate III in Individual Support or Certificate III in Health Support Services.

Funding will also be given to Skill Centred Queensland to employ about 18 disadvantaged job-seekers for 21 weeks as work skills trainees.

These trainees will complete a Certificate I in Construction under the Jumpstart Your Way to Construction project.

Mr Saunders said the program would help connect people looking for a job with the right training and support needed to start their career.