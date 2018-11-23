Could Hervey Bay become a game fishing hotspot?

THE Fraser Coast's waters are already known for whales and scallops, but game fishing could soon become one of the region's star attractions.

A marlin fishing ground off the continental shelf from Hervey Bay has drawn game fishers from all over the world to tag and release marlin.

Fishing industry specialist Barry Alty said experienced anglers recorded an average catch rate of more than two marlin a day last year - a feat not achieved anywhere else in the world.

Mr Alty, who owns the game fishing charter boat Mistress, said the fishing ground had become one of the "most prolific” in the world.

"Game fishermen travel the world to fish in the best or different locations, it's a very expensive pursuit and attracts high-net-worth individuals,” he said.

"The more we learn about the grounds, the more we'll catch.”

GAME FISHING: An industry expert has weighed in on whether the Fraser Coast could become a major game fishing hotspot because of the popularity of our marlin market. Paul Parker

Mr Alty said because of the variety of marlin found in the region's waters, another lure for anglers was the chance of catching three different species in one day, or a "slam”.

The fledgling tourism industry is expected to bring big money into the Fraser Coast economy.

With anglers spending up to $3500 a day to charter a game fishing boat and staying in local accommodation, Mr Alty said the region had the same potential to develop a marlin fishery explosion similar to Kona, Hawaii.

"Regardless of where people come from they will normally stay longer than the period they are chartering for, particularly if from overseas,” Mr Alty said.

"Hervey Bay has the added tourist attractions of a Fraser Island visit and whale watching which may keep visiting anglers around for a while.”

Last year, the biggest blue marlin caught from the Mistress weighed about 320kg.