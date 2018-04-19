Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor (R) Chris Loft arrives at Hervey Bay court with his lawyer Angelo Vernados.
Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor (R) Chris Loft arrives at Hervey Bay court with his lawyer Angelo Vernados. Alistair Brightman
Council News

Could Loft's appeal delay the by-election?

Blake Antrobus
by
19th Apr 2018 10:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH Chris Loft's judicial review hanging over the by-election, there are concerns the appeal could delay the announcement of a new mayor.

Mr Loft appealed his sacking in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, the same day nominations for his job closed.

Justice Martin Burns has reserved his decision.

But neither the Electoral Commission of Queensland or the Department of Local Government have said what will happen with the by-election should Mr Loft's appeal be upheld or if a decision has not been reached.

A spokesman from the ECQ said the commission was responsible under Queensland law for delivering elections and "possibly ceasing an election is a matter for the State Government."

But a spokesman from the department said they would not comment as "this is a matter before the courts."
 

Related Items

Show More
by-election chris loft fccouncil fcelection fcpolitics fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    MISSION COMPLETE: Dutton's office confirms case review

    MISSION COMPLETE: Dutton's office confirms case review

    Politics Jason Scanes is confident the first step to bringing his interpreter Hassan to Australia has been taken.

    Boat and trailer stolen on Coast

    Boat and trailer stolen on Coast

    Crime Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers

    Drunk man allegedly strikes police

    Drunk man allegedly strikes police

    Crime He was arrested and taken to the Hervey Bay watch house.

    Ghosts of mayors past haunt candidates forum

    Ghosts of mayors past haunt candidates forum

    News Mick Kruger, Ted Sorensen and Gerard O’Connell kept poker faces

    Local Partners