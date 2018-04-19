Could Loft's appeal delay the by-election?

WITH Chris Loft's judicial review hanging over the by-election, there are concerns the appeal could delay the announcement of a new mayor.



Mr Loft appealed his sacking in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, the same day nominations for his job closed.



Justice Martin Burns has reserved his decision.



But neither the Electoral Commission of Queensland or the Department of Local Government have said what will happen with the by-election should Mr Loft's appeal be upheld or if a decision has not been reached.



A spokesman from the ECQ said the commission was responsible under Queensland law for delivering elections and "possibly ceasing an election is a matter for the State Government."



But a spokesman from the department said they would not comment as "this is a matter before the courts."

