Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Councillors will vote on a proposal to open the clock tower to tours this Wednesday.
Councillors will vote on a proposal to open the clock tower to tours this Wednesday. Karleila Thomsen FRA100911townha
News

Could Maryborough's clock tower be open for tours?

Blake Antrobus
by
25th Jun 2018 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH'S clock tower could be opened for city hall tours if a council motion is approved at Wednesday's council meeting.

Council documents reveal councillors will vote on a proposal to open the clock tower to tours of the City Hall, after a report on the proposal was returned to the council.

It follows a motion approved in April, where a report into the suitability of the tours was requested.

Councillors Paul Truscott and Rolf Light moved the motion.

If approved, significant upgrades to the clock tower will be required, including the installation of safety equipment, upgrades to the stairs and safety signage.

The upgrades are estimated to cost about $77,000.

"However costs to address any heritage requirements, or to rectify any issues that are non-compliant with the current building code, are unknown, as are operating costs to support the tours,” council documents read.

"No funding has been allocated within the current or next financial year budgets for these works.”

The motion will be discussed at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's meeting this Wednesday.

clock tower fccouncil fctourism fraser coast fraser coast regional council maryborough city hall
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'We're still in business': Gilly's Place not going anywhere

    premium_icon 'We're still in business': Gilly's Place not going anywhere

    Business When new game arcade Timezone opened in Hervey Bay this month, the owners of Gilly's Place thought competition would be so fierce they'd have to close

    Investigation awaits as major AFL game is ends early

    premium_icon Investigation awaits as major AFL game is ends early

    AFL The Six Mile Oval game will be dissected by investigators.

    Tourism operators get set for 'biggest winter in 10 years'

    premium_icon Tourism operators get set for 'biggest winter in 10 years'

    News “We’re having to turn people away because we’re so busy."

    OUR SAY: Great to see tourism coming to life in the region

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Great to see tourism coming to life in the region

    News All the ingredients for success are coming together.

    Local Partners