Could Maryborough's clock tower be open for tours?

MARYBOROUGH'S clock tower could be opened for city hall tours if a council motion is approved at Wednesday's council meeting.

Council documents reveal councillors will vote on a proposal to open the clock tower to tours of the City Hall, after a report on the proposal was returned to the council.

It follows a motion approved in April, where a report into the suitability of the tours was requested.

Councillors Paul Truscott and Rolf Light moved the motion.

If approved, significant upgrades to the clock tower will be required, including the installation of safety equipment, upgrades to the stairs and safety signage.

The upgrades are estimated to cost about $77,000.

"However costs to address any heritage requirements, or to rectify any issues that are non-compliant with the current building code, are unknown, as are operating costs to support the tours,” council documents read.

"No funding has been allocated within the current or next financial year budgets for these works.”

The motion will be discussed at the Fraser Coast Regional Council's meeting this Wednesday.