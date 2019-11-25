This could save a life: School upgrade gets tick of approval

The school's crossing woes will soon be over.

UPGRADES to the pedestrian crossing between Maryborough State High School's campuses on Kent St could save a life.

That is what the school's principal Simon Done believes.

He said the decision to upgrade the crossing was "great news", adding that while the road was technically the responsibility of the council, the State Government had realised the urgency and come to the party with funding.

"It's a great investment the government is putting into the safety of our kids," he said.

Mr Done said a bridge or tunnel had been considered, but at a cost of $5 million it was not considered feasible.

Instead the upgrade will provide for one way traffic in either direction, preventing bottlenecks that currently create danger while the students are crossing the road.

Speed bumps will also be put in place, but they will be removable so the annual Technology Challenge will not be impeded.

Mr Done said the engineering of the crossing had been considered in consultation with the community.

"I think any improvement we make potentially saves a life," he said.

"The government should be applauded, they saw this was a potential issue and made sure funds were available to solve this problem."

Last week Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders visited the crossing alongside Mr Done.

"A key part of the planned upgrades is to improve campus connectivity to make it safer for students to cross Kent St," he said.

"We're working hand in hand with council to ensure these improvements on Kent St not only make school a safe environment for students but also ensure traffic flows can continue."