YOUR SAY: Date set for Seafront Oval public consultation

PREMIUM SPACE: Relay for Life is one of the big community events that makes use of Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval.

DENIS Chapman wants your two cents' worth on a million-dollar question that will affect the use of Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval forever.

The council has been given approval - and $900,000 - to build a new adventure playground in the Seafront Oval area.

There are two possible positions for the playground. Potential location one is on Seafront Oval beside the roundabout that connects with Main St. Potential location two is on the eastern side of the all-abilities playground carpark.

If the Seafront Oval site gets approval it will mean the loss of 1000sq m from the oval space.

Reader poll Which location would you prefer for the adventure playground? Someone from your address has already voted. Current Results Site 1: on the oval beside the roundabout? 28% Site 2: on the eastern side of the all-abilities playground carpark? 71% This is not a scientific poll. The results reflect only the opinions of those who chose to participate.

Cr Chapman says the decision will come down to the community's preference, but wants to see Seafront Oval preserved.

The council will hold public consultation at the oval this Saturday from 4pm to 5.30pm, and residents are encouraged to come along and make their feelings known.

Community consultation was held previously regarding a different site between the two current potential spots, but Cr Chapman said that site had since been ruled out after a drainage problem was identified.

"The feedback so far is that the community doesn't want to lose that space (on the oval)," Cr Chapman said.

"I've lived here all my life and I know how valuable that piece of land is.

"There are so many events and groups that use that land - Relay for Life, the Christmas carols, the circus. If you put them out in the back blocks, people won't come to them."

Cr Chapman said both proposed sites had been given state government approval, necessary as the playground would be built on state-owned land. The council has held a briefing meeting but no formal resolution has been made regarding the sites.

"I don't want to make a decision for the public," he said.

"But I would really like to preserve the Seafront Oval for what it is.

"Once the land is built on, you can't get it back."

Where would you like to see the new adventure playground? Comment below and let us know.