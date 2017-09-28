32°
Could the Buccaneers call Hervey Bay home in 2019?

Matthew McInerney
by

WIDE Bay Buccaneers could play home games in Hervey Bay as early as 2019.

The revelation comes a fortnight after the Fraser Coast Chronicle revealed the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct was allocated $1.96 million in funding through the Works for Queensland program.

It will allow for the construction of eight concrete netball courts, four football fields and clubhouse for each association.

Both Hervey Bay Netball and Football Queensland Wide Bay have celebrated the impact it could have on local participation numbers, but the benefit could extend to the region's Queensland Premier League club.

The Buccaneers have agreed to play their home QPL games at Bundaberg's Martens Oval in 2018, with that decision to be revisited during the Buccaneers' post-season review.

FQWB general manager Peter Guest said it was something the administration would investigate at the time.

The decision would depend on the status of the Fraser Coast Sports Precinct's construction, and the availability and suitability of the fields at the start of the 2019 season.

Buccaneer games at the Nikenbah venue would boast great financial flow-on effects for the Fraser Coast.

It would bring visiting teams and their supporters, which could number in the thousands, through Maryborough and towards Hervey Bay, and shapes as a prime opportunity to showcase the region.

It would also give the Fraser Coast the opportunity to regularly attend state league competitions.

The Wide Bay Thundercats is the only state league team with ties to the Fraser Coast, but the netball team plays all home games in Bundaberg.

HBNA hosted two rounds of netball's Queensland Premier League games.

The Football Queensland Premier League will include 14 teams from south east Queensland.

Gold Coast Galaxy and Gold Coast Athletic were both originally offered licenses, but chose to merge as single-licensed entity Gold Coast United.

Capalaba FC was invited to become the QPL's 14th team.

Two teams will be promoted from the QPL to the 14-team PS4 National Premier League each season.

Promotion and relegation is determined by the combined tally of senior, youth (U20s) and U18s points.

