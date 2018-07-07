Could this be your best mate?

SPIRIT is a long-term resident of the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge after being abandoned.
He walks well on the lead and is very friendly, however Spirit will need some further training.
See the volunteers for adoption inquiries.
Volunteer Mel Wilks said the refuge was looking for morning and afternoon dog walkers who were available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Readers will be pleased to know cats Jasper, Bailey and Peaches were adopted last week, however there are still plenty of others looking for a home.
The refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.
For information or inquiries, phone 4128 2722 or visit facebook.com/herveybay.animalrefuge.
Mimi
BJ
Buster
Honey
Hugo
Jack
Zook