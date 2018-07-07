Could this be your best mate?

SPIRIT: This happy boy is about 12 months old. Spirit is a shepherd cross labrador who is eager to please, but will need some training. Spirit's adoption fee is $315.

SPIRIT is a long-term resident of the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge after being abandoned.

He walks well on the lead and is very friendly, however Spirit will need some further training.

See the volunteers for adoption inquiries.

Volunteer Mel Wilks said the refuge was looking for morning and afternoon dog walkers who were available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Readers will be pleased to know cats Jasper, Bailey and Peaches were adopted last week, however there are still plenty of others looking for a home.

Mimi

MIMI: This three-year-old cattle dog cross came from the pound some we don't have mush history on her. Sje is really sweet and a little shy. Mimi would suit an active family who will give her lots of love. Mimi's adoption fee is $315. Contributed

BJ

BJ: This two-year-old wolfhound cross mastiff is very calm and good on the lead. BJ would suit a family where he can just vege on the couch with you. BJ's adoption fee is $315. Contributed

Buster

BUSTER: This one-year-old kelpie cross is a calm and friendly boy who seems OK with other dogs, but will need some training. Buster's adoption fee is $160. Contributed

Honey

HONEY: This friendly and loving staffy cross is three years old. Honey's adoption fee is $315. Contributed

Hugo

HUGO: This handsome boy is a one year cattle dog cross. He is very friendly and is affectionately known as "wigglebum”. Hugo's adoption fee is $315. Contributed

Jack

JACK: This seven-month-old rottweiler cross mastiff is going to be a big boy. Jack will need some training, but he is very friendly and affectionate. Jack's adoption fee is $315. Contributed

Zook