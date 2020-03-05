Menu
QLD_CM_NEWS_NATIONALBURGERDAY_27MAY19
News

Could this popular burger chain come to Maryborough?

Blake Antrobus
5th Mar 2020 10:10 AM
POPULAR food chain Burger Urge has announced it will be revamping its brand and expanding stores.

While nine new stores will be opened all over country over the next two years, Maryborough will not one of the priority areas.

But Burger Urge’s head chef and general manager Joel Chrystal said they wouldn’t be leaving the Heritage City behind.

He said the business looked at factors like populations, competition and supply chains when considering when and where to open new stores.

While Maryborough ticked many of those boxes, he said the main concentration was on expanding their base in New South Wales and Victoria.

“We’d love to come to Maryborough, especially putting a drive-thru there,” Mr Chrystal said.

“Given the fact we all do that drive regularly when we visit our restaurants up north, we’d love a drive-thru in that area.

“We intend to move regionally way more than we currently are.”

Mr Chrystal said the supply chain was the main issue with opening new restaurants, as they had to factor in transport costs.

He said Maryborough’s convenience and positioning made it an ideal candidate further down the track.

burgers burger urge business fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

