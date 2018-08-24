Menu
Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, Maryborough Chambers -
Council amends complaints system after CCC probe

Blake Antrobus
24th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
THE council's complaints management system has been amended to make it stronger and more sustainable as the state's corruption watchdog continues its probe into Queensland councils.

As part of the changes, the language used in the complaints system will be simplified to make it easier to understand, and making it clearer as to who will investigate different types of complaints.

An additional amendment to include the principles of natural justice - which allow people subject to a complaint to provide a response before the final determination - was also included.

Councillors unanimously approved the amendments in their meeting on Wednesday.

It comes more than a year after the Crime and Corruption Commission launched an investigation into the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

That investigation resulted in the arrest of former mayor Chris Loft in January, who was charged with a number of corruption and misconduct offences.

Mr Loft denies the charges.

Fraser Coast CEO Kein Diehm said the council gives "equal weight to complaints that are received anonymously".

"The complaints process ensures that any complaint is dealt with fairly, promptly, professionally, in confidence (subject to legal requirements) and in a manner respectful to the complainant," Mr Diehm said.

A register of complaints upheld against councillors is kept on the council website.

Under the current list, three current councillors have misconduct or inappropriate conduct rulings against their name.

Councillor Denis Chapman is the latest councillor to have a complaint upheld, after he was identified as the culprit behind an in-house mail tampering scandal.

In April, it was revealed Cr Chapman removed a parcel from councillor Paul Truscott's mail tray, photographed the contents and forwarded the pictures to another councillor last year.

