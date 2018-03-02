Council to ammend planning scheme

Amendments have been proposed to the Fraser Coast's Planning Scheme 2014.

Amendments have been proposed to the Fraser Coast's Planning Scheme 2014. Roderick Makim

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council is calling for submissions on proposed amendments to their planning scheme, which will include a key Fraser Coast road.

An interim Local Government Infrastructure Plan amendment has been added to the list of amendments, which relates to the inclusion of Richard Charles Dr from Main St to the Kawungan Way/Urraween Rd extension as a future major collector trunk road.

An electronic copy of the proposed amendments can be viewed here.

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said a 23 day public consultation period will run between March 2 to April 6.

Planning officers will be available at the Brolga Theatre on March 12 from 4pm and the Hervey Bay Community Centre on March 13 at 4pm to discuss the amendments.

Submissions can be lodged at planning.scheme@frasercoast.qld.gov.au.