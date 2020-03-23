Council announces second mass closure to curb virus spread

Fraser Coast Regional Council Ken Diehm announces further closures to Council facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE region's pools have officially closed in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough Aquatic Centres join an ever-growing list of council facilities shut down.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm announced a second wave of closures today, following a major announcement last week.

Other facilities closed from 12.30pm today include the Story Bank, Bond Store, Gatakers' Artspace and the Maryborough Showgrounds and Equestian Park.

"We have made these decisions today in the wake of the of the updated advices from the Federal and State Governments for the need for more social distancing throughouth the community to minimise the spread of the coronavirus," Mr Diehm said.

Mr Diehm advised the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre and the Maryborough and Hervey Bay Pounds would remain open by appointment only.

The region's waste facilities will also remain open but the reuse market (tip shops) will close.

The council's Customer Service Centres will remain open at this stage but residents are encouraged to pay bills over the phone or online.

"These are unprecedented times and we urge everyone to stay calm, stay informed and abide by the directions coming out from the National Cabinet," Mr Diehm said.

Today's decision follows last week's announcement of the closure of a range of council facilities including the Brolga Theatre, Westide Water Park, the Orchid House, the Community Nursery and the Haldco Street Community Centre.

All library branches closed last Saturday.