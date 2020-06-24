Council art on show at Gatakers Artspace

ARTWORKS from the Fraser Coast Regional Council collection as well as local houses from the Corley Explorer collection are now showing at Gatakers Artspace.

Senior co-ordinator Nicole Duyst said council's collection included artworks from pre-amalgamation and reflected the changing nature of the Fraser Coast region and the local creative community.

"The council collection has an incredible diversity of artworks for everyone to enjoy and become inspired," Ms Duyst said.

Corley Explorer is a collection of over 61,000 photographs of homes taken during the 1960s and 1970s.

These photographs were taken by Frank and Eunice Corley who drove around the suburban streets from Bundaberg to Beenleigh taking snapshots of the fronts of houses, which they would then attempt to sell to the occupants in the form of a calendar and greeting card.

These exhibitions are open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2pm, until August 2.

Gatakers Artspace is located at 311 Kent St, in the Portside passage through to Wharf Street, Maryborough. For more details phone 4190 5818.