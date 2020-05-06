Council: Business directives must come from experts

Shopping for baby goods at Stockland are Dale Richings with his aunt Joanne Wilson and her sons Corey, 5, and Kallen, 10, Houldsworth from Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Shopping for baby goods at Stockland are Dale Richings with his aunt Joanne Wilson and her sons Corey, 5, and Kallen, 10, Houldsworth from Maryborough. Photo: Alistair Brightman

BUSINESS owners across the Fraser Coast are desperate to get moving again after their peers had their first weekend of relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

Queenslanders were allowed to shop for non-essential items for the first time in weeks from Saturday,

Communities are eagerly awaiting the announcement of any further easing of restrictions that could see more shops or companies resuming business.

While many are debating which sectors should be given the green light first, our local councillors believe the necessary guidance must come from experts in their fields.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said it was important the region continued to follow medical and public health advice.

“We are doing really well in comparison to other countries because the response to the pandemic is being informed by medical professionals,” Cr Seymour said.

The mayor believes the first industries to start working again should be those with minimal inter-person contact.

Several councillors shared similar sentiments.

Division Two’s Phil Truscott said it went without saying the sooner businesses could operate again the better, but the call must come from medical professionals.

“We don’t want to be too relaxed in case it lands up causing a second wave. That could be even worse for business,” he said.

He agreed that businesses with less human interaction should be the first to start working again.

In Division Four Daniel Sanderson said it was great to see restrictions ease and businesses either reopening or planning to reopen.

“We need to trust our fellow levels of government that they will make the right calls,” he said.

Division Five’s Jade Wellings said the call should come from the higher echelons of government.

“I don’t feel it is for local governments to decide. This is up to higher levels of government and the advice they receive from medical professionals,” she said.

Irrespective of the strategy adopted by government, Cr Wellings said it was important for residents to continue following health guidelines around social distancing and hygiene.

Division Three councillor Paul Truscott said returning to normal at the click of a finger was not realistic.

“I am happy to be guided by the health professionals, federal and state, on what they believe is the best timing and rollout of services retuning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cr Seymour said it was great to see the community wanting to help local businesses, made evident through the amount of people ordering takeaway meals and drinks.

“We must do everything we can to help those businesses that are suffering,” the mayor said.

Cr Wellings said local businesses had been innovative and adapted quickly to the new environment.

She encouraged those still requiring help to use the various resources, hotlines and online offerings made available by council.