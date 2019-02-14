Menu
An artists impression of the rail trail proposed between Maryborough and Hervey Bay. The council has called for feedback on 'active travel' routes used by the community.
Council calls for feedback on 'Active Travel' strategy

13th Feb 2019 3:30 PM
A WALK and cycle strategy, which will influence how council delivers footpaths and cycleways across the region for the next two decades, has been put out for community feedback.

Fraser Coast residents are encouraged to complete the "Active Travel” survey, following its opening yesterday, as part of the review.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the strategy would enable council to better understand the community's travel habits.

He said it would cover the community's habits "when not using motorised transport”, what they saw as important links and active travel infrastructure that needed to be provided, and to "help council determine infrastructure priorities for the next 20 years”.

"The current focus of the strategy has been providing links to the Hervey Bay Esplanade and Link Mobility Corridor, and the Department of Transport and Main Roads' Principal Cycle Network routes in Maryborough and across the Fraser Coast,” Cr Sanderson said.

"There was also a focus to link to the medical precincts, schools and sports facilities.”

The survey closes on March 13.

Visit www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/have-your-say and click on the Active Travel survey link.

fccouncil fraser coast fraser coast regional council travel
Fraser Coast Chronicle

