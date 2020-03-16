Council candidate calls for coronavirus handouts

CALL FOR CASH: A council candidate says the future council should create a stimulus package program for people affected by coronovirus.

DIVISION six candidate Maria Callaghan has called on the soon-to-be-elected council to develop an economic stimulus package to help residents of the Fraser Coast to lighten the financial effects of coronavirus pandemic.

“I would like to put forward a suggestion for the council to develop a working group with the sole purpose of evaluating the financial impact and effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our region,” Ms Callaghan explained.

“Now is the perfect time for the council to step up to the mark at a local level, much as the Commonwealth and State governments have.”

Ms Callaghan is calling for an extended discount period on rates repayments, freezing of collection of council fees for some of its services, suspension of fees for dumping of rubbish at council tips, introduction of a free quarterly household rubbish pick-up and a prolonged period for repayments for council fines.