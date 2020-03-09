Council candidates share political pasts, alliances

THE following five questions were posed to council candidates ahead of the March 22 election. 1. Are you, or have you ever been, a member of, or affiliated with a political party? 2. How will you ensure political bias will not play a role in your decision making? 3. How will you work effectively with other levels of government, or elected officials, who are at odds with your political views? 4. Have you been involved in a campaign for any former or current councillor or MP? 5. Have you done any preference deals with other candidates?1. I have been a member of the Australian Labor Party since 2004. 2. The issues that come before the council are not party-political. I have not seen any party-political bias from anyone while I have been on council. My focus will always be on the community. 3. I think I have shown very clearly that I work well with others from all sides of politics. The council has had a very good relationship with both the Federal Government and the State Government while I have been mayor. 4. I have been active in politics and civic affairs for my entire adult life, this has included volunteering on campaigns. 5. No.1. My introduction to the world of politics was as a member for a very short period with the Palmer United Party. I resigned to run as an independent in the state election 2015 obtaining 3.5 per cent of the vote. In the 2016 federal election I ran as an independent as part of the Glenn Lazarus team for Wide Bay gaining 10.97 per cent of the vote. I have remained independent and have no intention of joining any political party in the future. 2. By listening to and consulting with the community and ensuring a leadership style that encourages councillors to place their focus on our community and to leave their politics at home. I will listen, serve and act on behalf of the people. My strong belief is there should not be party politics at the local level and all those who are card carrying members have allegiances to the party. 3. This requires a consultative approach and building relationships with both the bureaucracy and elected government regardless of party. Respectful conversations. For the past 5-6 years I have communicated, liaised and met with many government officials both elected representatives and the executive arms of many departments at all three levels of government. 4. No. I have only managed my own campaigns even with the small stint under GLT. Every campaign I have been involved in has been self-funded.I have been a member of the LNP and One Nation in the past. I haven't been a member of any party since 2017, I have no bias whatsoever. When I make decision at council it's purely in the best interests of my community. I base my decisions on what the community tells me. Over the past eight years I have worked with all levels of government of different colours to deliver projects, No preferences done by myself with other candidatesI have never been involved with any political parties at all. I stand as an independent for my division which means there will be no bias towards a political party nor any preference votes towards anyone else. I did help Darren Everard with handing out How to vote card in the last mayoral election. I am sure there will always be issues and views that will differ between councillors but at the end of the day we are elected to those positions to do a job for the people of the Fraser Coast. So taking a positive approach, using forward thinking and a get-it-done attitude I am sure we can continue to make the Fraser Coast an amazing area in which to live and play.

Division 2

NO, I have never been a member or affiliated with any political party. It is my belief that local government representatives should be non-political to give them the best opportunity to lobby all levels of government regardless of party politics. I have actually handed out how-to-vote cards for both major parties and for friends and family at council elections. Division 2 FCRC is a two-horse race, so I don't see preferences being given. With my role at DTM Timbers and my private business I believe that I would have earned a deal more than a councillor's wage. My personal business as a grazier will not be a conflict or distract me from my role as a councillor. I bring a practical, common sense approach to council with very good negotiating and communication skills.I do not hold, or have ever held, any political party membership. I am independent and have always represented residents' concerns equally and fairly, no matter their affiliations. I have never done preference deals. I have great working relationships with our current state and federal representatives and strive to always build positive relationships, with everyone. I have previously worked as an electorate officer to Chris Foley the former independent State Member and also for Warren Truss as the former Federal Member and leader of the National Party.I HAVE not been a member of nor am I affiliated with a political party. As a councillor, I will always work with any level of government; not worrying about which party it is but to ensure the community is never forgotten and is front and centre of the relevant decision makers. My community has entrusted me to make decisions in the best interests of our wider community, which I will always do to the best of my ability. I will always represent the best interests of our community and have demon­strated I can work with any level of government, no matter what their political views may be. I have not been involved in a campaign for any former or current councillor or MP nor have I done preferences with any other candidates in past elections.1. No. I am a genuine independent. 2. I don't have political bias. I will work with any person ­regardless of political party to get the best outcomes for the Fraser Coast. 3. I am a genuine independent. I do not align with any political party, but I respect that different people have different views and I think that is healthy. Being respectful of other people is part of my values and it is important to ­always maintain profess­ionalism, even where diff­erences of opinion exist. 4. Yes, I authorised Paul Truscott's advertising for the last election and volunteered for one day during pre-polling. I did this because I respect him as a dedicated and active community member who has a genuine love of Maryborough and the Fraser Coast. 5. No.1. No. 2. As I am not affiliated with any political party, there no political bias, only bias is ­towards my division and getting the best for the Fraser Coast. 3. 20 years in local business has taught me how to co-operate with different levels of government, work and manage staff and serve a very wide range of people from all walks of life, ages, nationalities. I have found been open, honest with good communication without bias and great teamwork achieves the best results. 4. No 5. To have an approved how- to-vote card we have been encouraged to number each box therefore we give preferences.

Division 6

1. I have never been a member of any major political parties. I have been involved with some small parties/movements some years ago. 2. I do not have any political bias and have demonstrated in the past my ability to work with all in a professional manner and will continue to do so. 3. My political view is personal and I would expect the same courtesy in return as I believe there is no place in our council for party politics. 4. I have been a volunteer at elections assisting personal friends as do many others regardless of their party. 5. All I am asking for is for electors to vote 1 for David Dalgleish.I am truly apolitical. I have never been a member, affiliated or supported a political party. Nor have I been a campaign manager or scrutineer for any political party. This apolitical stance has ensured that I have remained unbiased with decision making and has held me in good stead with my previous roles in government. I work with what is in front of me. At this stage, I have no preferences deals with other candidates however this may impact on my How To Vote card eligibility.I have never been affiliated with a political party, and hold dear to my independence and ability to work for the people of my community with all levels of government and political pervasions. I believe it is important at a local government level not to be a member or affiliated with a political party. Therefore, I can always approach discussions and decision making without political bias. With 12 years' experience in local government, four as the Mayor of the Fraser Coast, and with many years involved with community groups and businesses, I have a proven record of constructive, positive and progressive leadership and representation. I have not been involved in any other candidate's (councillor or MP) campaigns and I have not agreed to any preference arrangements with other candidates.1. No. 2. I joined the race as an independent. Not being a member of any political party means my decision will be made according to the feedback I received from my constituents. I have no affiliations with any political party and my loyalty is to the community I serve and my decision making will be based largely on what's the best interest of and the identified needs of the majority of my constituents I represent. 3. Find a common ground and establish collaborative working relationship with other elected officials. As in any group dynamics, it will be realistic to expect that there will be difference in political views among other differences in various levels of government, internal and external stakeholders; however, the common ground for instance is our service to the people we serve, to the ratepayers who paid the bills and to the voters who trust that each of their representatives are thinking only of the best interests of their electorate/division. 4. No 5. No1. I am not a member or affiliate of any political party. I was in the Liberal Party for about eight years but left about2003, and briefly in the DLP about 1970. All that was a long time ago. I value my independence. 2. I make my decisions strictly on the merits of the matter, and my obligations as a councillor. Few if any decisions have political implications, but if they did I would ignore them. 3. I enjoy working with all levels of government of whatever persuasion, both politicians and departments. I concentrate on what is best for the Fraser Coast and leave any personal opinions at home. I believe I make a significant contribution as an advocate for our community. 4. I helped my wife when she was a councillor, and have helped a few candidates at polling booths, but not for many years. 5. I have not done any preference deals, and don't propose to.1. Yes, in 1972 I joined the young Liberals and assisted Philip Ruddock to his success in the federal seat of Parramatta. He became the second longest serving Liberal minister of all time upon his retirement. 2. Political bias will not enter my decision making as it never has in the past. 3. The secret to effective working relationships is to listen and negotiate. Everyone has an opinion and must be heard. 4. No. 5. NoI am not, and never have been, a member, or an affiliate, of any political party. I have no political bias. I am a scientist and an educator. I work effectively with elected officials and public servants according to their employed roles and responsibilities. If they fail to perform those roles, then I expose their failures. I have never been involved with any campaign for any former or current councillor or MP (other than my own former campaign for mayor!) I have never done preference deals with any other candidates, although I have no particular concerns about the practice.

1. I am not a member or affiliated with a political party. I was a member of a political party, some 10 years ago.

2. I have a proven track record of being able to work impartially and positively with all levels of government, organisations, businesses and working groups in the best interests of the wider community.

3. How will you work effectively with other levels of government, or elected officials, who are at odds with your political views?

By keeping the end goal in mind, which is, what will give our community and any affected residents, the best value for money and support the council's budget and effective delivery of services.

4. Yes, i have supported friends out over my lifetime with their political campaigns, when they have asked for my help and time has permitted.

5. No.

Division 9

I believe that every member of the community has a right to participate in the democratic process through association with a political party.I am not a member of a political party but have been in the past.2. I have always ensured that my decision making is based on the issue and have never been influenced by political party platforms.Local government is not well suited to party politics. 3. My experience is that all levels of government are committed to providing infrastructure and services for their communities.Any healthy partnership starts with open and constructive communication. 4. As with many community members, I have helped out at election day for a range of candidates in local, state and federal elections.I have not been involved in a campaign for any other candidate. 5. I have never done a preference deal. I believe that voters can determine their own preferences and leave that decision in their hands.1. No. I ran as an independent candidate in the last federal election because I distrust all political parties and the self-serving, corrupt system they have created. 2. I am not aligned with, or influenced by, any political party. I do and will actively consult with my Div 10 residents and then represent their wishes in council. That is my job. 3. I have many years of experience working with Federal, State governments and other regulatory bodies. My views are not "political", as I only deal with the facts of an issue. I don't play political games. Besides, after analysing and discussing the facts with my electorate, I will be representing the majority view of my division, not an individual standpoint. 4. No. I have never campaigned for anyone else. 5. No. I am not allocating any preferences.I've been a proud member of the ALP for the past 25 years. I have not been endorsed by any political party. Local government is the closest level of government to the people and I work as an independent councillor on behalf of my neighbours. I learnt from a very early age that we work better when we work together. I'm outcome driven and I will work collaboratively with all levels of government. Our council worked with the State and Federal government to secure the regional cities deal. I've been actively campaigning for my country, state and local community for more than 25 years. I have and will continue to lend my support to those who share similar values. I have campaigned for Federal MPs, State MPs, Senators, councillors and mayors. I'm asking my supporters to just vote 1 O'Keefe, Zane as there is no requirement to number every box on the ballot paper. ED Gibson 1. I am not a member of any political party. Over the years I pursued various parties for short periods through curiosity however I did not pursue any of them. 2. I am a conservative independent not moved by playing politics. I have a background in corporate governance and strategic planning and will make decisions based on the best merit for the community. 3. I have a very good record of achieving positive results through past engagement with all levels of government and many ministers over the past 25 or so years. 4. I have never been involved with any politicians' campaigns previously. 5. I have no preference deals in place. I would rather win on my own merit and not owe any favours to others.