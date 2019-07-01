COUNCIL CHANGES: Electoral body outlines division shake-up

A map of the Fraser Coast Local Government area, with the proposed division changes outlined in red.

A map of the Fraser Coast Local Government area, with the proposed division changes outlined in red. Contributed

ANNE Maddern and James Hansen's council divisions could be split while Paul Truscott and Daniel Sanderson's areas could gain more voters in a radical shake-up of the Fraser Coast's electoral boundaries.

The changes have been flagged by Queensland's peak electoral body in an effort to even out the voting quota between the region's 10 Local Government divisions.

Documents published by the Electoral Commission of Queensland reveal the changes would ensure each division had between 7000-8000 voters.

A map of the Fraser Coast Local Government area without the proposed changes. Contributed

Divisions 1 through to 5, as well as Division 8, would have the most changes.

Under the ECQ's proposal, Division 1, held by councillor James Hansen, would gain the Teebar, Malarga, Gigoomgan, Calgoa, Marodian, Glenbar, Woocoo, Mount Urah, St Mary, Pioneers Rest and Antigua suburbs from Division 2 councillor Anne Maddern.

Cr Maddern would gain the remainder of the Tinana suburb from Cr Hansen but lose the suburbs of Bidwill, Magnolia, Tuan Forest, Tin Can Bay, Tinnanbar, Poona, Tuan, Boonooroo, Boonooroo Plains and Maaroom to Division 4 councillor Daniel Sanderson.

Paul Truscott, who holds Division 3, would gain most of the Susan River area and the suburbs of Prawle and Tandora from Division 8.

Division 5 councillor Rolf Light would gain the Sunshine Acres and Bunya Creek suburbs from Division 8 councillor Denis Chapman but lose the balance of Burrum River, Burrum Heads, Beelbi Creek and Burgowan suburbs to Cr Maddern and a portion of the Walliebum, Aldershot, Dundathu and Susan River suburbs to Cr Truscott.

No changes have been proposed for Divisions 6, 7, 9 and 10, held by David Lewis, Darren Everard, Stuart Taylor and Zane O'Keefe respectively.

"After reviewing the public comments on the proposal, the Change Commission will make a final determination on the council's divisional boundaries,” the ECQ documents read.

Comments on the proposal can be made until 5pm on July 8 and can be lodged at LGCCsubmissions@ecq.qld.gov.au.