Councillors revolt after CEO's failed sacking

CHIEF Executive Officer Lisa Desmond broke down in tears when Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft tried to have her sacked.



Cr Loft had tabled a mayoral minute on her termination on Thursday and her emotions overflowed.



"It's disgusting what's happening in this council!" she cried.



Cr Loft's mayoral minute that sought to "immediately dismiss the CEO Lisa Desmond" and move "all further discussion about the matter go (into) confidential."



"To allow us to immediately meet our individual and collective responsibilities under the Local Government Act, we have to immediately face up to this reality and act in the public interest," Cr Loft said.



His sacking motion was lost 7-2, with two councillors absent and one abstaining from the vote.



Cr Loft reasoned the motion needed to go into confidential because it discussed staff issues.



But his fellow councillors weren't happy.



Crs Rolf Light and Anne Maddern left the chamber when the motion was introduced, while other councillors expressed their disgust over the procedure.



"I'm sorry, I'm doing it really tough here. Sorry Mr Mayor, I don't think that was the right thing to do, in the way that it was done ... I think for my mental state I need to leave," Cr Light said on his way out.



"It must be embarrassing that you have to rely on her for help," Cr Seymour quipped when Ms Desmond clarified the motion through the chair.



But that ridicule quickly turned to anger.



"Have you no sense of shame, no sense of decency?" he asked.



"I think we should all walk out on you right now ... this is the most disgusting behaviour I've ever seen in anyone. And now you don't know what you're doing, you're asking everyone else for assistance?"



Cr Paul Truscott also spoke up about the mayor's behaviour. "It is disgraceful. You said to me ... if you can't sack Lisa, then you'll work towards sacking this whole council. And that's disgraceful," he said.



Cr James Hansen abstained from the vote, stating that the matter needed to be discussed further and shouldn't have been put to a vote at this point. "You need to be able to come to a decision that you can live with, and I need more time to think about it," he said.