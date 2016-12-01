Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft moves to dismiss CEO

FRASER Coast mayor Chris Loft has lost a mayoral minute to sack Chief Executive Officer Lisa Desmond and move all further discussions about the matter into confidential.

The motion was lost 7-2, with Crs Rolf Light and Anne Maddern exiting the chamber and Cr James Hansen abstaining from the vote.

Ms Desmond was visibly upset, stating "it is disgusting what is happening in this council."

More to come.

