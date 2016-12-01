Cr Loft scrutineer: "...now I don't support you anymore"

12.00PM: ON A different note, there will be a report into the numbers of animals killed, rehomed and returned home by the council following the success of the Adoption Centre.

The motion was carried unanimously.

Cr Hansen was also supportive of the motion.

11.40AM: A MOTION to change Road Reserve 659 to a conservation reserve was lost 2-9.

Councillors debated the partial closing of Road Reserve 659 - near Red Bank Rd, Tiaro - and conversion of a road reserve to conservation reserve.

The change to a conservation reserve would allow for the protection of aquatic flora and fauna species in the area, including the Mary River Turtle.

Anne Maddern said she'd had consultation on the issue, but would still move the motion.

"I'm almost in two minds myself; but I'll move it," she said.

But Crs Seymour and Hansen were against the proposal.

Cr Chapman said he would strongly vote against the proposal, and addressed concerns regarding the turtles in the area.

"To use the protection of the environment to get someone's way is wrong," he said.

"I don't want to see them little kids not get to school (over this)."

11.00AM: URANGAN is getting another market on Wednesday, in addition to the markets held on Sunday.

The motion to grant the Pier Park community markets an additional day to hold their markets was carried 9-2.

Based on the feedback, council were scheduled to decide whether the markets be granted permission to run on Wednesday as well as a Sunday.

Deputy mayor George Seymour is all for the event,

"They bring people there, bring tourists there," he said.

"We should be encouraging the Urangan Pier Markets."

But a few of the councillors were concerned with the impact that the new markets will have on the Maryborough Heritage Markets

Cr Light, calling it once in a blue moon, said he agreed with Seymour on the markets.

10.00AM: "AS far as I'm concerned Chris, I supported you 100%. But now I don't support you anymore."

And with the shedding of his former campaigner's shirt, Michael Torrens ended his speech at the Fraser Coast Regional Council Chambers on Thursday morning.

The Torquay resident and former scrutineer for Cr Loft made an impassioned speech that attacked the promises of Cr Loft during his campaign in the 2016 local government elections.

Mr Torrens claimed nothing had been done on the waterways in Hervey Bay and parking along Truro St, which he claimed "played a major part in your election to the office as mayor."

He also questioned whether council was currently being run by the current mayor and councillors or "the CEO and her underlings."

"I spent every day at the Electoral office as your scrutineer. I trusted and I believed that you would carry out your promises," he said.

"To date, nothing has been done.

"You have received many emails from myself and other residents, but you do not have thee decency to reply - is that what you call 'Good Governance, Returning the Fraser Coast Council to the People' or is it just simple arrogance towards the ratepayers?

"Who is running this council, the CEO and her underlings, or the mayor and councillors who were duly elected by the residents and ratepayers?

"Constant squabbling is very childish - you are making the Fraser Coast the laughing stock of all Queensland.

"If it continues, you should all be sacked as suggested by the State Premier."