EXCLUSIVE: Survey shows council culture is improving

A recent survey has revealed that the Fraser Coast Regional Council’s workplace culture is improving. Photo: File.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's workplace culture has improved in the past two years.

The council says Independent Performance and Engagement Surveys were conducted in October 2017, December 2018 and November 2019 to assess performance.

The survey results come just days after axed mayor Chris Loft's legal proceedings wrapped up.

Loft is currently serving a jail sentence for misconduct.

He was convicted, but not further punished, for the misuse of his council iPad last week.

Loft was sacked after recommendations by local government minister, Stirling Hinchliffe, in February 2018.

The examination was done according to the Australian Business Excellence Frameworks and benchmarks set by more than 80 local governments across Australia.

Chief executive officer Ken Diehm said the results showed significant year-on-year improvement.

More than 600 council staff took part in the survey.

"While there is still a lot to do, we have come a long way over the past two and a half years," he said.

"I am extremely proud of how staff have driven change to ensure the Fraser Coast Regional Council is a more effective organisation and a better place to work."

The surveys considered leadership, strategy, people, information, processes and customer focus among other things.

Staff engagement and commitment were also examined.

"The most recent survey shows that our council's performance improved in all categories and is now rated among the top 10 per cent of benchmarked councils throughout Australia, while the scores on engagement have improved from being in the lowest 10 per cent in 2017 to the top 25 per cent," Mr Diehm said.

"We are going to keep working hard to restore community confidence in Council and improve our organisational culture, so we are delivering the services and facilities the people of the Fraser Coast region need and deserve."

Mayor George Seymour congratulated council staff for the positive results achieved.