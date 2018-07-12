Council conducting 'thorough' investigation into sinkhole

Man rescued after being trapped in sand

Man rescued after being trapped in sand

A SINKHOLE that came close to claiming a man's life appears to have formed on its own, according to Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the scene of yesterday's rescue as council workers continue to investigate the cause for the 2m deep chasm.

Hervey Bay man Kym Baxter-Sayers was trapped for hours after the ground gave way underneath him Thursday morning. A team of more than 30 emergency personnel and council employees worked to free him. Mr Baxter-Sayers was freed about 2.45pm and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Man trapped in sand dunes at Urangan up to his neck - emergency service workers watch as a back hoe removes sand from the area around the man. Alistair Brightman

Engineers and technical staff are investigating how the sinkhole formed.

Mr Diehm told the Chronicle yesterday the sinkhole's formation appeared to be a "natural occurrence" and was not associated with any council infrastructure.

"It's not confirmed it's running along a pipe at this stage," he said.

"Council staff are undertaking a thorough investigation into the cause of the sinkhole.

"Once this investigation is complete we'll be filling the hole and reinstating the natural ground."