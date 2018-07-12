Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man rescued after being trapped in sand
News

Council conducting 'thorough' investigation into sinkhole

13th Jul 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINKHOLE that came close to claiming a man's life appears to have formed on its own, according to Fraser Coast council CEO Ken Diehm.

An exclusion zone has been set up around the scene of yesterday's rescue as council workers continue to investigate the cause for the 2m deep chasm.

Hervey Bay man Kym Baxter-Sayers was trapped for hours after the ground gave way underneath him Thursday morning. A team of more than 30 emergency personnel and council employees worked to free him. Mr Baxter-Sayers was freed about 2.45pm and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Man trapped in sand dunes at Urangan up to his neck - emergency service workers watch as a back hoe removes sand from the area around the man.
Man trapped in sand dunes at Urangan up to his neck - emergency service workers watch as a back hoe removes sand from the area around the man. Alistair Brightman

Engineers and technical staff are investigating how the sinkhole formed.

Mr Diehm told the Chronicle yesterday the sinkhole's formation appeared to be a "natural occurrence" and was not associated with any council infrastructure.

"It's not confirmed it's running along a pipe at this stage," he said.

"Council staff are undertaking a thorough investigation into the cause of the sinkhole.

"Once this investigation is complete we'll be filling the hole and reinstating the natural ground."

Related Items

Show More
fccouncil fraser coast regional council hervey bay sinkhole
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Nine things to cure your boredom this weekend

    Nine things to cure your boredom this weekend

    Whats On Find out what will keep you occupied this weekend

    • 13th Jul 2018 5:39 PM
    Not-so-welcome swallows cause havoc in Bay car park

    premium_icon Not-so-welcome swallows cause havoc in Bay car park

    News The days of making the underground car park their home is over.

    Sinkhole survivor now in police custody

    premium_icon Sinkhole survivor now in police custody

    News Kym Baxter-Sayers was buried in sand up to his neck

    Local Partners